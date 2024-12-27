US President-elect Donald Trump has sparked controversy by threatening to reassert US control over the Panama Canal while accusing China of exerting undue influence over the strategic waterway vital to global trade.

Trump’s rhetoric has prompted strong denials from both Panama and Beijing.

On Wednesday, Trump went on to allege Chinese military presence in the canal, prompting questions about whether his comments are part of a broader geopolitical gambit against China.

In a Truth Social Christmas Day post, Trump claimed that the "wonderful soldiers of China" are operating the canal "lovingly but illegally” – a claim vehemently denied by Panama and unsubstantiated by evidence.

“The United States puts in billions of dollars in ‘repair’ money but gets nothing [in return],” he claimed, accusing Panama of exploiting American generosity.

Panama’s President, Jose Raul Mulino rejected Trump’s claims as “nonsense,” asserting that there is “absolutely no Chinese interference” and “not a single Chinese soldier in the canal.”

Defending Panama’s sovereignty, Mulino stressed: "The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians. There's no possibility of opening any kind of conversation around this reality."

The Panama Canal, completed by the United States in 1914, has long been a strategic asset for global trade. However, its full control was transferred to Panama on December 31, 1999, under the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties.

Panama has maintained its sovereignty over the canal since the early 2000s, with its administration governed by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

Critics argue that Trump may be leveraging Panama as one of the strategic bargaining chips in future trade negotiations with China.

“Panama is a sovereign nation. China is a sovereign nation. He's free to be unhappy with the growing ties between China and Latin America, but it would require some form of coercion to change matters, which is unlikely,” Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of politics and international relations at Shanghai-based East China Normal University, tells TRT World.

“Trump has alternated between saying aggressive and friendly things about China,” says the Shanghai-based American analyst, who keeps a close watch on China-US relations.

“On the one hand, he seems to be articulating red lines or positions he aims to assert in future negotiations on trade with Beijing. On the other hand, he probably dislikes the fact that China knows him so well given his previous dealings with Beijing. This might be unnerving to Trump, insomuch as he often tries to appear unpredictable in order to gain leverage in difficult relationships,” he explains.

Mahoney points out that Trump has also said provocative things about other sovereign nations in recent days, including promoting the idea of Canada being the 51st US state.

Strategic interests vs sovereignty

The implications of Trump’s declarations are profound, raising questions about his geopolitical priorities and the broader China-US rivalry.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning, reiterated Beijing’s support for Panama’s sovereignty over the canal during a press conference earlier this week.

“The Panama Canal is a great creation of the people of Panama. China has always respected Panama’s sovereignty over the canal and recognised it as a permanently neutral international waterway,” Mao said.