Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have called for activating a joint defence agreement to confront regional challenges, according to the Sudanese foreign ministry.

This comes as the war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues, prompting speculation about a possible Egyptian military role.

Burhan was on a one-day visit to Egypt and met with the Egyptian president on Thursday.

Muawiya Osman Khaled, Sudan’s foreign ministry undersecretary, said the two leaders explored ways to strengthen and advance cooperation, according to Sudan’s state news agency.

Khaled said Burhan expressed appreciation for Egypt’s “firm and unwavering support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and Cairo’s unconditional stance against threats to Sudan’s national security.”

He added that the two presidents directed state institutions in both countries to boost coordination on shared priorities, including water issues, security, trade and economic cooperation.