Egypt’s Sisi, Sudan’s Burhan push to activate joint defence pact amid ongoing Sudan conflict
President Sisi and Sudan’s Abdel Fattah al-Burhan call for closer coordination on security, water, and economic issues as fighting between Sudanese army and paramilitary RSF continues.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets with Sudan’s Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Cairo, Egypt, December 18 2025. / Reuters
December 19, 2025

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have called for activating a joint defence agreement to confront regional challenges, according to the Sudanese foreign ministry.

This comes as the war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues, prompting speculation about a possible Egyptian military role.

Burhan was on a one-day visit to Egypt and met with the Egyptian president on Thursday.

Muawiya Osman Khaled, Sudan’s foreign ministry undersecretary, said the two leaders explored ways to strengthen and advance cooperation, according to Sudan’s state news agency.

Khaled said Burhan expressed appreciation for Egypt’s “firm and unwavering support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and Cairo’s unconditional stance against threats to Sudan’s national security.”

He added that the two presidents directed state institutions in both countries to boost coordination on shared priorities, including water issues, security, trade and economic cooperation.

“In light of the challenges facing the region, the two presidents called for activating mechanisms of joint action, including the joint defence agreement,” Khaled said.

He said the leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to working with partners — particularly through joint efforts with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump — to help restore peace and stability in Sudan, ensure humanitarian aid delivery and open safe corridors for assistance.

Sudan and Egypt signed a joint defence agreement in 1976, though there has been no indication that it has been activated. The two countries have since concluded several military cooperation agreements, most recently in March 2021, aimed at safeguarding their shared national security.

Burhan’s visit comes as intense fighting continues across Sudan’s three Kordofan states – North, West and South – where recent clashes between the army and the RSF have displaced tens of thousands of people.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
