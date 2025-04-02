Russia and Ukraine renewed their respective accusations on violating a US-brokered deal to pause attacks against each other's energy infrastructure following talks in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, the US brokered two agreements between Russia and Ukraine – one to “ensure safe navigation” in the Black Sea and another for a 30-day halt on attacks targeting energy infrastructure – following talks in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the agreements, both sides have frequently accused each other of violating the pause on energy-related strikes.

“Another round of deliberate strikes and damage to energy facilities – an FPV drone hit a substation in the Sumy region, and in Nikopol, Dnipro region, a power line was damaged by artillery fire,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X on Wednesday.

Expressing that nearly 4,000 consumers in the two regions were left without electricity due to the attacks, Zelenskyy reiterated the need for “new and tangible pressure on Russia to put this war on a path toward ending.”

“This systematic and constant nature of Russian strikes clearly indicates that Moscow despises the diplomatic efforts of partners. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not even want to ensure a partial ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said.

He urged for actions “as soon as possible,” saying: “We should not wait until April 11, when it will be a month since Russia said ‘no’ to the American proposal for a ceasefire.”

“We are ready to work with all our partners in the US, Europe, and around the world in the most constructive way to achieve this much-needed result—a dignified and lasting peace,” he added.