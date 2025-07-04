El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has denied allegations that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a former US resident, was beaten and psychologically tortured in one of the country’s high-security prisons.

In a post on the social media platform X, Bukele wrote that Abrego Garcia "wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight," and shared photos and video of Abrego Garcia inside a detention cell.

"If he’d been tortured, sleep-deprived, and starved, why does he look so well in every picture?" Bukele wrote.

The president's remarks came after Abrego Garcia detailed his alleged mistreatment in a US federal court filing on Wednesday.

He said that after being mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March by the Trump administration, he was held at the country's maximum-security CECOT prison, where he faced severe beatings, sleep deprivation and psychological abuse.