Two Palestinians have been killed and four others wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a public park in eastern Gaza City, medical sources said on Thursday, in the latest violence to test the October 10 ceasefire.

Staff at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital said the casualties arrived after a drone shelled a civilian gathering inside al-Mahatta Park in the Tuffah neighbourhood, a residential district where families often congregate in public spaces.

In a separate incident, the Israeli military said its forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in southern Gaza, alleging he crossed the so-called “yellow line,” a temporary boundary set under the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli forces continue to kill Palestinians