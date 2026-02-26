WAR ON GAZA
Israeli strikes kill two, wound four more Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Drone attack in Gaza City and a separate shooting in the south deepen fears about the stability of the October truce.
(File image) Smoke and flames rise from an Israeli military strike on a building in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, February 6, 2026. / AP
11 hours ago

Two Palestinians have been killed and four others wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a public park in eastern Gaza City, medical sources said on Thursday, in the latest violence to test the October 10 ceasefire.

Staff at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital said the casualties arrived after a drone shelled a civilian gathering inside al-Mahatta Park in the Tuffah neighbourhood, a residential district where families often congregate in public spaces.

In a separate incident, the Israeli military said its forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in southern Gaza, alleging he crossed the so-called “yellow line,” a temporary boundary set under the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli forces continue to kill Palestinians

The Israeli army claimed that troops identified an “armed suspect” approaching their position after breaching the line and opened fire to neutralise what it described as a threat.

The yellow line divides territory where Israeli forces are deployed — estimated at 53 percent of Gaza — from western areas where Palestinians are allowed to move under the truce.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 618 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,660 injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect.

The agreement halted Israel’s two-year genocide in Gaza, which Palestinian officials say has killed more than 72,000 people, wounded over 171,000 and devastated much of the enclave’s infrastructure since October 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
