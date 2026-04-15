US President Donald Trump said in an interview that the US-Israeli war on Iran is "close to over.”

"I think it's close to over, yeah. I mean, I view it as very close to over," Trump told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo when asked if the war is "over" in the interview to be aired on Wednesday.

A video excerpt of the interview was shared on X.

"You know what, if I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country, and we're not finished. We'll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly," Trump added.

Earlier, Bartiromo said in a video on Instagram that Trump repeatedly referred to the Iran war in the past tense during their interview, prompting her to ask directly: "Is it over?"