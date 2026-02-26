Borge Brende has announced he is resigning as head of the World Economic Forum, which organises the annual Davos summit, after revelations of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum," the former Norwegian foreign minister said in a statement on Thursday.

He said his 8.5 years at the helm had "been profoundly rewarding" but that he believed "now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.”

The WEF earlier this month said it would conduct an independent review of Brende's interactions with Epstein after his name turned up dozens of times in the millions of documents released by the US Justice Department in the case of the convicted sex offender.

Appearing in the released Epstein files does not in itself imply wrongdoing.

The WEF also announced that the review of Brende had been concluded.

"The findings stated that there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed," it said.

The organisation expressed "sincere appreciation for Borge Brende's significant contributions to the World Economic Forum", adding, "We respect his decision to step down."