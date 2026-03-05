Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of committing an atrocity by sinking an Iranian navy ship off Sri Lanka and warned it would "bitterly regret" the precedent set.

"The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he posted on X.

"Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set," he added.

‘Quiet death’

His comments came after US officials confirmed that an American submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, in what they described as part of Washington’s expanding war against Iran.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strike demonstrated the reach of American forces, calling it a “quiet death” and saying the vessel had believed it was safe in international waters.