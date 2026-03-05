Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of committing an atrocity by sinking an Iranian navy ship off Sri Lanka and warned it would "bitterly regret" the precedent set.
"The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he posted on X.
"Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set," he added.
‘Quiet death’
His comments came after US officials confirmed that an American submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, in what they described as part of Washington’s expanding war against Iran.
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strike demonstrated the reach of American forces, calling it a “quiet death” and saying the vessel had believed it was safe in international waters.
Authorities in Sri Lanka said the ship issued a distress call early on Wednesday about 40 kilometres south of the port city of Galle.
Rescue teams saved 32 crew members, but dozens remained missing and officials feared that at least 80 sailors may have been killed.
Naval aircraft and patrol boats continued search operations as Sri Lankan officials said the vessel had completely sunk by the time rescuers reached the site, leaving only an oil slick behind.
Sri Lanka, which has declared neutrality in the Middle East conflict, said it responded to the distress call under international maritime obligations.