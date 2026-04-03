The US President Donald Trump has said that the downing of a US fighter jet will not impact ongoing talks with Iran, according to NBC News.
In a brief phone interview with the media outlet, Trump declined to discuss details of the ongoing search and rescue operation following the incident, describing it as a sensitive military matter.
Per NBC News, the president voiced frustration with media coverage of the situation, which involves efforts to locate crew members after the aircraft was brought down.
When asked whether the developments would influence diplomatic efforts with Iran, Trump dismissed the idea.
"No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war," Trump told NBC News correspondent.
48-hour ceasefire
Meanwhile, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported that the US proposed a 48-hour ceasefire with Iran, citing an informed source.
"The US, on April 2, proposed a 48-hour ceasefire through one of the friendly countries," the source told Fars on Friday.
The proposal came after "escalating tensions and challenges faced by US forces in the region," the source added.
According to the news agency, Iran did not respond in writing but instead replied "on the ground" by continuing heavy attacks.
The source also said that "US diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting have intensified, particularly after a reported strike on a US military depot on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait."
The US and Israel, on February 28, launched air strikes on Iran, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.