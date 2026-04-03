The US President Donald Trump has said that the downing of a US fighter jet will not impact ongoing talks with Iran, according to NBC News.

In a brief phone interview with the media outlet, Trump declined to discuss details of the ongoing search and rescue operation following the incident, describing it as a sensitive military matter.

Per NBC News, the president voiced frustration with media coverage of the situation, which involves efforts to locate crew members after the aircraft was brought down.

When asked whether the developments would influence diplomatic efforts with Iran, Trump dismissed the idea.

"No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war," Trump told NBC News correspondent.

Related TRT World - Iran downs American jet, another crashes as war rages on

48-hour ceasefire