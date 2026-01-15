Three pro-Palestinian activists detained in United Kingdom have ended their hunger strike, after some of them faced imminent death from the effects of the protest, campaign group Prisoners for Palestine has said.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group said the detainees had halted the strike following serious medical deterioration.
All three hunger strikers have been charged with offences allegedly carried out on behalf of Palestine Action, before the group was banned and designated a terrorist organisation.
Two of the detainees are being held over alleged involvement in a break-in at an Israeli-linked defence firm last year.
The third activist has been detained as part of a group accused of breaching a military air base in central England and damaging two aircraft, in protest against Britain’s support for Israel.
Palestine Action was banned in July, placing it on a list alongside groups such as Daesh and al Qaeda, and making membership a criminal offence.
Since the ban, thousands of people have been arrested for holding signs or demonstrating in support of the group, according to campaigners.