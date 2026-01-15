Three pro-Palestinian activists detained in United Kingdom have ended their hunger strike, after some of them faced imminent death from the effects of the protest, campaign group Prisoners for Palestine has said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group said the detainees had halted the strike following serious medical deterioration.

All three hunger strikers have been charged with offences allegedly carried out on behalf of Palestine Action, before the group was banned and designated a terrorist organisation.

Two of the detainees are being held over alleged involvement in a break-in at an Israeli-linked defence firm last year.