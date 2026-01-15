WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Three pro-Palestine activists detained in UK end their hunger strike
Campaign group says detainees faced life-threatening risks as protest against detention and charges linked to Palestine Action.
Three pro-Palestine activists detained in UK end their hunger strike
Activists held in Britain end hunger strike after warnings of severe health deterioration / Reuters
January 15, 2026

Three pro-Palestinian activists detained in United Kingdom have ended their hunger strike, after some of them faced imminent death from the effects of the protest, campaign group Prisoners for Palestine has said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group said the detainees had halted the strike following serious medical deterioration.

All three hunger strikers have been charged with offences allegedly carried out on behalf of Palestine Action, before the group was banned and designated a terrorist organisation.

Two of the detainees are being held over alleged involvement in a break-in at an Israeli-linked defence firm last year.

RECOMMENDED

The third activist has been detained as part of a group accused of breaching a military air base in central England and damaging two aircraft, in protest against Britain’s support for Israel.

Palestine Action was banned in July, placing it on a list alongside groups such as Daesh and al Qaeda, and making membership a criminal offence.

Since the ban, thousands of people have been arrested for holding signs or demonstrating in support of the group, according to campaigners.

RelatedTRT World - Court challenge against Palestine Action ban begins, Amnesty says designation was 'disproportionate'
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025