Over the weekend, the UK’s iconic Glastonbury music festival became a battleground over political expression amid growing scrutiny of pro-Palestinian voices.

The Irish rap group Kneecap used their set to voice solidarity with Palestinians. When their performance was skipped by the BBC, the London Punk duo Bob Vylan used their gig to express dual solidarity with Kneecap and, by extension, with the Palestinians.

Kneecap, the rap trio, delivered a high-energy performance with signature tracks during their much-anticipated appearance at the festival. Playing to a packed crowd at the West Holts stage, they led chants of “Free Palestine” and “F*** Keir Starmer.”

“Israel are war criminals,” declared Mo Chara, one of the group’s members, to a crowd of thousands on Saturday. The response to which was immediate and emphatic: Palestinian flags raised high, fists in the air, chants echoing across the field.

Mo Chara, whose non-stage name is Liam Og O hAnnaidh, also wore a T-shirt reading “We are all Palestine Action,” referencing the protest group the UK government now plans to ban as a “dangerous, terrorist organisation.”

After their performance, which the BBC didn't live stream, due to Kneecap’s pro-Palestine stance, Vylan appeared on iPlayer, the BBC’s online streaming service, chanting “Death to the IDF” and “Free Palestine.”

The backlash was swift: the duo was dropped by United Talent Agency as well as their US visas were revoked. A criminal investigation has been launched into the performances.

After the show, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there was “no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech.”

The BBC issued an apology for broadcasting the chant. UK Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has condemned the BBC’s broadcast, calling it “vile Jew-hate” and a “national shame.”

In response to the backlash, Bob Vylan released a video statement on Monday, where he said politicians should be “utterly ashamed” about where their “allegiances lie.”

“Regardless of how it was said, calling to end the slaughter of innocents is never wrong,” he said.

Telling asymmetry of coverages

Despite the uproar and outrage, many view the crackdown as a distraction from the real atrocity, which they say is the UK’s continued support for Israeli war crimes, especially as a recent Haaretz expose revealed Israeli soldiers admitting to deliberately shooting civilians at aid distribution sites in Gaza.

“While Israel soldiers admit to mowing down starving civilians with machine gun fire, headlines in the UK explode over a Glastonbury artist inciting crowds to chant “Death to the IDF,” Andreas Krieg, a political analyst from King’s College London said on X.

“This isn’t just about 'two sides'. This is a socio-psychological clash of narratives,” he wrote.

Journalist Rachel Shabi also weighed in on the backlash to the rappers’ performance, calling out what she views as the overshadowing of the mass killing of Palestinians.