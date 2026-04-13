US President Donald Trump has attacked Pope Leo XIV, head of the worldwide Catholic Church, saying the first American pope should “stop catering to the Radical Left.”

It was an extraordinary broadside against one of the most influential religious leaders of the world, and the global leader of the Catholic Church, exacerbating a feud that began over the war in Iran.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” the US president wrote on social media.

Soon afterward, he spoke to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday, where he landed on Air Force One.

“I don’t think he’s doing a very good job,” Trump said, adding that “I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.”

"I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” the US president said.