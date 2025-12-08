WAR ON GAZA
UN chief slams Israel for storming UNRWA compound
"This compound remains United Nations premises and is inviolable and immune from any other form of interference," says Antonio Guterres.
Israeli forces raid the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees headquarters, in Jerusalem. / Reuters
December 8, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "strongly" condemned Israeli authorities for forcibly entering the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) compound in occupied East Jerusalem, emphasising the "inviolable" status of United Nations facilities.

"I strongly condemn today’s unauthorised entry into the United Nations Sheikh Jarrah compound held by UNRWA located in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities. This compound remains United Nations premises and is inviolable and immune from any other form of interference," Guterres said in a statement on Monday.

He stressed that "any executive, administrative, judicial or legislative action against United Nations property and assets is prohibited under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations," which has also been confirmed by the International Court of Justice.

Respect international law

Urging "Israel to immediately take all necessary steps to restore, preserve and uphold the inviolability of UNRWA premises," the UN chief called on Israel to "refrain from taking any further action with regard to UNRWA premises, in line with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law, including those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations."

According to UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, Israeli police accompanied by municipal officials forcibly entered the UNRWA compound in the occupied East Jerusalem in the morning.

“Police motorcycles, as well as trucks and forklifts, were brought in and all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment and other property was seized. The UN flag was pulled down and replaced with an Israeli flag,” he wrote on X.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The UN agency has been facing severe financial difficulties since Israel barred it from operating on its soil and launched a defamation campaign claiming that staff members were involved in the October 7, 2023 attacks. UNRWA personnel were forced to vacate the compound at the beginning of this year.

SOURCE:AA
