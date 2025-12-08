UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "strongly" condemned Israeli authorities for forcibly entering the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) compound in occupied East Jerusalem, emphasising the "inviolable" status of United Nations facilities.

"I strongly condemn today’s unauthorised entry into the United Nations Sheikh Jarrah compound held by UNRWA located in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities. This compound remains United Nations premises and is inviolable and immune from any other form of interference," Guterres said in a statement on Monday.

He stressed that "any executive, administrative, judicial or legislative action against United Nations property and assets is prohibited under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations," which has also been confirmed by the International Court of Justice.

Related TRT World - Israeli police raid UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem, replace UN flag with Israel's

Respect international law

Urging "Israel to immediately take all necessary steps to restore, preserve and uphold the inviolability of UNRWA premises," the UN chief called on Israel to "refrain from taking any further action with regard to UNRWA premises, in line with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law, including those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations."