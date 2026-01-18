WORLD
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Following the withdrawal of US forces, tribal fighters took control of the Al-Omar oil field and the Koniko gas field from the terrorist group.
A security vacuum emerged after US forces withdrew from the area. / AP
January 18, 2026

Tribal forces in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, east of the Euphrates River, have liberated an area containing major oil and natural gas fields from the YPG terrorist organisation, Anadolu reports.

Tribal groups operating east of the Euphrates, supported by reinforcements arriving from west of the river, took control of the Al-Omar oil field and the Koniko natural gas field, the Anadolu team in Deir ez-Zor said on Sunday.

A security vacuum emerged in the region following the withdrawal of US forces, which had previously used the fields as military bases.

As tribal forces advanced against the terrorist organisation east of the Euphrates, they also seized control of several towns and villages, including Shehil, Al-Hawayij, Ziban, Tayyane, Abu Hamam, Hatla, Garanij, Baghouz, Susah and Shafeh, according to local sources.

