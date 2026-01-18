Tribal forces in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, east of the Euphrates River, have liberated an area containing major oil and natural gas fields from the YPG terrorist organisation, Anadolu reports.

Tribal groups operating east of the Euphrates, supported by reinforcements arriving from west of the river, took control of the Al-Omar oil field and the Koniko natural gas field, the Anadolu team in Deir ez-Zor said on Sunday.

A security vacuum emerged in the region following the withdrawal of US forces, which had previously used the fields as military bases.