At least five people were killed and "dozens" were wounded as police clashed with hundreds of protesters demanding greater autonomy in the Himalayan territory of Ladakh, formerly part of India-administered Kashmir, which was split from it after removing the region's statehood and abrogating its semi-autonomy in 2019.

In the main city of Leh, demonstrators torched a police vehicle and the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, while officers fired tear gas and used batons to disperse crowds, police said.

"Five deaths were reported after the protests," a police officer in Leh told AFP, on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to journalists.

More than 50 people, including 20 police personnel, were wounded, a police source noted.

Demonstrations, inflammatory speech, and assemblies of more than four people were being banned to maintain peace, district administrator Romil Singh Donk said in a public notice.

Nestled between India, Pakistan, and China, the sparsely populated, high-altitude desert region is home to some 300,000 people.

Around half of Ladakh's residents are Muslim, and about 40 percent are Buddhist.

It is classed as a "Union Territory," meaning that while it elects lawmakers to the national parliament, it is governed directly by New Delhi.

While restive Indian-administered Kashmir has largely been silenced through a crackdown on any form of dissent and a slew of new laws, demands for political rights in Ladakh have intensified in recent years.

What do the protesters want?

Wednesday's demonstrations were organised in solidarity with prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for two weeks.

Like Wangchuk, protesters are demanding either full statehood for Ladakh or special status that would allow the creation of elected local bodies to protect its tribal communities, land and fragile environment.