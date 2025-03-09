Pakistan and Afghanistan border forces have agreed to a two-day ceasefire at a key border crossing after weeks of hostilities, an official said.

The Torkham border crossing, which was shut by Pakistan late last month due to a dispute over the construction of a new checkpoint on the Afghan side, will remain closed until the next round of talks.

Over the last two weeks, at least one person was killed and several injured while hundreds of families were displaced from both sides due to intense exchanges of gunfire.

The agreement was reached on Sunday at a jirga or tribal assembly at the Torkham border, which was attended by tribal leaders from both sides, a senior Pakistani official told Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Afghan side was represented by a 35-member delegation of tribal elders.

The two sides also agreed to cease all kinds of construction on both sides of the border until the next round of talks slated for Wednesday, the official added.

The border is likely to be opened after the second round of talks, he added.