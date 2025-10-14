As Israel’s genocide in Gaza entered its second year, ordinary consumers across continents have been turning their wallets into weapons, forcing even the most untouchable global corporations to reckon with their complicity.

For those taking part, the boycott is about reclaiming agency when governments look away, turning every refusal to purchase into a statement against genocide.

Over the last two years, as images of mass destruction in Gaza spread, global brands accused of siding with Israel, including McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and Nike have watched their profits shrink and reputations falter.

Drawing parallels between two apartheid regimes, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement reminds that sanctions played a decisive role in bringing down apartheid South Africa.

“Given Israel’s deep dependency on global markets, imposing targeted and lawful sanctions is one of the most effective ways to help end its genocide and dismantle its apartheid regime that has oppressed Palestinians for decades,” the BDS Movement media office tells TRT World.

“Genocidal Israel is feeling the repercussions of isolation and exclusion from below, led by tens of millions of solidarity activists and movements for racial, economic, social, gender, and climate justice worldwide.”

The power of boycotting

The global boycott movement has reshaped the balance sheets of some of the world’s biggest brands. Nowhere is its impact more visible than in the food and beverage industry, where once-untouchable giants are struggling to recover from the financial backlash.

McDonald’s, long a symbol of Western consumer culture, has seen sales shrink across major markets, with several franchises shutting down in the Middle East.

The company reported its first sales decline in nearly four years, with global revenues falling 0.1 percent in 2024 and 1 percent in early 2025. It admitted that Israel’s genocide in Gaza had “meaningfully impacted” performance in key international regions.

Starbucks has faced similar consequences over its support for Israel. The company has seen three consecutive quarters of falling sales, a 2 percent revenue drop in the third quarter of 2025, and widespread layoffs across North America and Southeast Asia. In Malaysia, its local operator reported a staggering 36 percent fall in annual sales.

Other complicit fast-food chains have also suffered heavy losses. Australia-based Domino’s Pizza Enterprises posted its first annual loss in decades following widespread closures in Asia, while KFC and Pizza Hut operator Americana Group saw profits plunge nearly 39 percent.

Similarly, Coca-Cola’s global sales slipped 1 percent in the second quarter of 2025, with Türkiye reporting a sharper 5 percent decline. PepsiCo and Unilever both reported quarterly losses , while Nestle’s net profit fell more than 10 percent in early 2025.

A new form of accountability

For many, refusing to buy a product is the only form of justice left.

With the US and some Western governments unwilling to hold Israel accountable, millions have turned to their wallets as a form of resistance.

The BDS movement says this global awakening has redefined accountability itself.