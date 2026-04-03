Restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on the entry of medical supplies into Gaza have led to critical shortages, severely impacting health care services, according to a statement released by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Dr Randa Abu El-Khair Masoud, a medical adviser with MSF, said the organisation has been unable to bring any medical supplies into Gaza since January 1, despite significant humanitarian needs in the enclave.

"Every day, in our hospitals and clinics, we see the impacts of the restrictions on the entry of medical supplies into Gaza, Palestine. The needs in Gaza are massive, yet not enough aid is entering because Israeli authorities are blocking it," Masoud said on Friday.

She warned that nearly 50 percent of essential medications for non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and respiratory illnesses, are at critically low levels.

Due to the shortages, MSF has stopped admitting new patients to its non-communicable diseases programs, limiting treatment to existing patients only.

"This shortage in proper care will inevitably lead to preventable deaths among patients suffering from chronic diseases," she said.

The organisation is also facing a lack of basic medical supplies such as gauze and compresses, affecting wound care services, particularly for postoperative patients and burn victims.