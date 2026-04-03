WAR ON GAZA
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MSF warns Israeli blockade pushes Gaza medical supplies to critical shortage
Dr Randa Abu El-Khair Masoud, a medical adviser with MSF, says that medical needs in Gaza are massive, but not enough aid is entering due to Israel's blockade.
MSF warns Israeli blockade pushes Gaza medical supplies to critical shortage
Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023. (FILE) / Reuters
April 3, 2026

Restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on the entry of medical supplies into Gaza have led to critical shortages, severely impacting health care services, according to a statement released by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Dr Randa Abu El-Khair Masoud, a medical adviser with MSF, said the organisation has been unable to bring any medical supplies into Gaza since January 1, despite significant humanitarian needs in the enclave.

"Every day, in our hospitals and clinics, we see the impacts of the restrictions on the entry of medical supplies into Gaza, Palestine. The needs in Gaza are massive, yet not enough aid is entering because Israeli authorities are blocking it," Masoud said on Friday.

She warned that nearly 50 percent of essential medications for non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and respiratory illnesses, are at critically low levels.

Due to the shortages, MSF has stopped admitting new patients to its non-communicable diseases programs, limiting treatment to existing patients only.

"This shortage in proper care will inevitably lead to preventable deaths among patients suffering from chronic diseases," she said.

The organisation is also facing a lack of basic medical supplies such as gauze and compresses, affecting wound care services, particularly for postoperative patients and burn victims.

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'Immense strain'

During a previous blockade between August and September 2025, MSF teams were forced to use non-sterile gauze sterilised in batches, a measure considered a last resort due to infection risks.

"Now, we are close to this point again," she warned.

Medical equipment shortages are further straining health care services. Masoud said no new equipment or spare parts have entered Gaza this year, leading to frequent malfunctions.

"Our teams are working hard to continue providing care, but they are under immense strain," she said, stressing that emergency measures cannot substitute for consistent access to medical supplies.

Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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