US President Donald Trump has announced he will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for what he called a "Historic Peace Summit" aimed at ending a decades-long conflict between two former Soviet republics.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan "will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony," Trump posted late on Thursday on his Truth Social platform.

"These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people," Trump wrote.

"Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP.' My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time," he added, saying he was "very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing."

According to CBS News, Armenia is also preparing to announce US development rights over a proposed 43-kilometre transit corridor, expected to be called the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

Türkiye's contributions

The peace initiative has been years in the making, with significant diplomatic groundwork laid also by Türkiye, which has played a quiet yet strategic role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, have engaged extensively with both Baku and Yerevan in recent months, encouraging confidence-building measures and emphasising the importance of regional stability through normalised ties.

Ankara has long been a staunch supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and was a key backer during the 2020 Karabakh war.