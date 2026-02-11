Britain has announced that it will boost its troops stationed in Norway and play a "vital" role in a NATO Arctic mission in the face of "rising Russian threats".

The UK's decision to double its troops in Norway from 1,000 to 2,000 in the next three years comes on Wednesday, as the US was set to relinquish two top regional NATO command posts to press allies to take greater responsibility for their defence.

"Arctic and High North security will be strengthened against rising Russian threats as Britain steps up its presence in the region," the UK Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Defence Secretary John Healey is set to confirm on a visit to a UK military site in northern Norway that British forces will be involved in NATO's Arctic Sentry mission to bolster security in the region.

European members of the transatlantic alliance have scrambled to boost defences in the region after US President Donald Trump used alleged threats from Russia and China to justify his repeated threats to seize Greenland.

"Demands on defence are rising, and Russia poses the greatest threat to Arctic and High North security that we have seen since the Cold War," Healey said in a statement.

Diplomats confirmed over the weekend that Washington would hand over leadership of its Norfolk command, focusing on the alliance's north, to Britain.

‘Lion Protector’