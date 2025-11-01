Pictures taken by TRT World in Jamaica show roads blocked by fallen trees, downed power lines, and multiple buildings — including a school — destroyed by Hurricane Melissa.

Local authorities report at least 20 people killed and say 70 percent of the population remains without power.

After sowing devastation in much of Jamaica and Haiti, Melissa hit Cuba as well. Reports said the hurricane left at least 50 people dead in total in the region.

