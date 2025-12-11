WORLD
Only Ukrainians can decide territorial issues: Zelenskyy
"I believe that the people of Ukraine will answer this question. Whether through elections or a referendum, there must be a position from the people of Ukraine," the Ukrainian president says.
(FILE) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waits to welcome a foreign dignitary in Kiev, Ukraine, December 4, 2025 / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the issue of any potential territorial arrangements under ongoing peace discussions must be decided solely by the Ukrainian people.

"I believe the people of Ukraine will answer this question — in the format of elections or in the format of a referendum — but there must be a position of the people of Ukraine," Zelenskyy told journalists, according to RBC-Ukraine news agency.

His remarks came as Kiev continues talks with the US on proposals that include establishing a "free economic" or "demilitarised" zone in parts of the Donetsk region, under which Ukrainian forces would withdraw while Russian troops would be barred from entering.

Zelenskyy said the idea raises unresolved questions over control, monitoring and how to prevent Russian infiltration "under the guise of civilians", according to RBC-Ukraine news agency.

"That model is not in Ukraine's interests," he said, while noting that dialogue with partners continues and that Kiev seeks "fair solutions" based on parity and security guarantees.

He added that much also depends on the performance of Ukrainian forces on the ground, saying their ability to hold positions and deter Russian attacks shapes the diplomatic process.

Zelenskyy's comments come amid discussions of a US-backed peace plan and Washington's push for Ukraine to hold presidential elections.

He has said Kiev is ready for a vote once legal changes are made and security is ensured.

Last week, Zelenskyy said that the territorial issue remains the "most difficult" issue in negotiations.

SOURCE:AA
