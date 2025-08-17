Israel's military said it struck an "energy infrastructure site" in Yemen used by the Houthis, the latest action against the group which has launched attacks against Israel throughout the Gaza war.
A military statement on Sunday said Israeli forces "struck... deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site” that served the group in the area of Yemen's capital Sanaa, without naming the site.
The Houthis' Al-Masirah TV, citing a civil defence source, reported "an aggression targeting the Haziz power station" south of Sanaa.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
A photographer working with AFP reported significant damage at the site.
An employee of the power station told AFP that "two aggressive strikes by the Israeli enemy" hit the site in the early morning, but there were no casualties.
Israel claims that most Houthi attacks have been intercepted, but have prompted Israeli air strikes on targets in Yemen.
The military said its latest "strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks" by the Houthis.
On Thursday Israel said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, with the Houthis later claiming responsibility for it.
Beyond attacks on Israel, the Houthis have also targeted ships they say are Israeli-linked in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden off Yemen.
The Yemeni group broadened its campaign to target ships tied to the United States and Britain after the two countries began military strikes aimed at securing the waterway in January 2024.
In May, the Houthis cemented a ceasefire with the United States that ended weeks of intense US strikes, but vowed to continue targeting Israeli ships.