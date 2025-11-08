Israel has killed at least three people and wounded 11 others in its drone strikes in southern Lebanon in yet another violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.

Two brothers were killed when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near the town of Shebaa, the state news agency NNA reported on Saturday.

The attack occurred on a road connecting Ain Ata town to Shebaa, along the western slopes of Mount Hermon, causing the vehicle to ignite, it added.

Another strike hit a car in the town of Barashit, killing one and wounding four others, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Seven people were also wounded when an Israeli drone struck a car in Bint Jbeil, the ministry added.

The drone launched two guided missiles targeting the car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Nabatieh.

NNA also reported another Israeli strike on a car in the town of Barashit, leaving an unspecified number of injuries.

The Israeli army claimed that the drone strike in Shebaa killed two members of the Hezbollah-linked Lebanese Resistance Brigades.