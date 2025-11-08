Israel has killed at least three people and wounded 11 others in its drone strikes in southern Lebanon in yet another violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.
Two brothers were killed when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near the town of Shebaa, the state news agency NNA reported on Saturday.
The attack occurred on a road connecting Ain Ata town to Shebaa, along the western slopes of Mount Hermon, causing the vehicle to ignite, it added.
Another strike hit a car in the town of Barashit, killing one and wounding four others, the Ministry of Public Health said.
Seven people were also wounded when an Israeli drone struck a car in Bint Jbeil, the ministry added.
The drone launched two guided missiles targeting the car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Nabatieh.
NNA also reported another Israeli strike on a car in the town of Barashit, leaving an unspecified number of injuries.
The Israeli army claimed that the drone strike in Shebaa killed two members of the Hezbollah-linked Lebanese Resistance Brigades.
A military statement alleged that the two brothers were involved in smuggling weapons used by Hezbollah.
The army said it also killed another Hezbollah member in Barashit for allegedly attempting to rebuild the group’s military infrastructure in the area.
Mounting tensions
The strikes came amid heightened border tensions, as Israeli forces carried out a series of illegal air strikes on Thursday on several southern towns.
Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air strikes inside Lebanese territory on claims of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale aggression in September 2024.