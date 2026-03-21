Diplomats from 13 European countries and Canada on Saturday condemned what they described as escalating “settler terror” against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following a surge in deadly attacks.

In a joint statement, missions including those of France, Spain and the United Kingdom said they were “appalled” by recent killings and warned that violence by illegal Israeli settler groups was creating a coercive environment aimed at forcing Palestinians from their land.

“We strongly condemn increasing settler terror and violence… inflicted upon Palestinian communities,” the diplomats said, calling on Israel to prevent and prosecute such attacks.

According to Palestinian health authorities, at least six Palestinians have been shot dead in settler attacks since the start of March.

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Rising violence and displacement fears