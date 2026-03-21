Diplomats from 13 European countries and Canada on Saturday condemned what they described as escalating “settler terror” against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following a surge in deadly attacks.
In a joint statement, missions including those of France, Spain and the United Kingdom said they were “appalled” by recent killings and warned that violence by illegal Israeli settler groups was creating a coercive environment aimed at forcing Palestinians from their land.
“We strongly condemn increasing settler terror and violence… inflicted upon Palestinian communities,” the diplomats said, calling on Israel to prevent and prosecute such attacks.
According to Palestinian health authorities, at least six Palestinians have been shot dead in settler attacks since the start of March.
Rising violence and displacement fears
Violence across the occupied West Bank has surged since October 2023 and has intensified further amid the broader regional conflict involving Iran.
More than 500,000 Israeli settlers live alongside roughly three million Palestinians in the territory, with settlements widely considered illegal under international law.
The Israeli military’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, recently described the rise in settler violence as “morally and ethically unacceptable.”
According to the Palestinian Authority, at least 1,050 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.
The latest diplomatic intervention underscores growing international concern that unchecked violence could further destabilise the occupied territory and deepen an already volatile conflict.