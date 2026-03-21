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Europe, Canada decry increasing illegal Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank
Thirteen European nations and Canada urge Israel to act as deadly attacks by the illegal settlers intensify and displacement fears grow.
Europe, Canada decry increasing illegal Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank
Palestinians check damage to a burned vehicle, which was damaged by illegal Israeli settlers near Hebron in the occupied West Bank February 25, 2026. / Reuters
March 21, 2026

Diplomats from 13 European countries and Canada on Saturday condemned what they described as escalating “settler terror” against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following a surge in deadly attacks.

In a joint statement, missions including those of France, Spain and the United Kingdom said they were “appalled” by recent killings and warned that violence by illegal Israeli settler groups was creating a coercive environment aimed at forcing Palestinians from their land.

“We strongly condemn increasing settler terror and violence… inflicted upon Palestinian communities,” the diplomats said, calling on Israel to prevent and prosecute such attacks.

According to Palestinian health authorities, at least six Palestinians have been shot dead in settler attacks since the start of March.

RelatedTRT World - Illegal Israeli settlers boast of attacks against Palestinians in WhatsApp group

Rising violence and displacement fears

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Violence across the occupied West Bank has surged since October 2023 and has intensified further amid the broader regional conflict involving Iran.

More than 500,000 Israeli settlers live alongside roughly three million Palestinians in the territory, with settlements widely considered illegal under international law.

The Israeli military’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, recently described the rise in settler violence as “morally and ethically unacceptable.”

According to the Palestinian Authority, at least 1,050 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

The latest diplomatic intervention underscores growing international concern that unchecked violence could further destabilise the occupied territory and deepen an already volatile conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli settlements driving displacement, violence in occupied West Bank: UN report
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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