Washington, DC — US President Donald Trump has signalled readiness for US military involvement in Israel's escalating conflict with Iran, suggesting American forces may likely join Israeli strikes targeting "Tehran's nuclear infrastructure."

On Tuesday, a senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to TRT World that a US strike on Iran's "nuclear sites" is an option being discussed.

"It’s being considered," the official said. "But ultimately, that decision doesn’t sit with us. The White House makes that call."

Trump's online posts on Tuesday amplified the existing tension while State Department officials issued a stern travel advisory, warning citizens to avoid traveling to Israel as well as Iran.

In one Truth Social message, Trump claimed that the US now has "complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

In another, he added, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding... Our patience is wearing thin."

He ended a third message with two words: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER."

In Washington, Tammy Bruce, State Department spokesperson, warned against any travel to the Middle East.

"Do not travel to Israel or Iran," in a tone thick with the scent of something coming. Meanwhile, the US Congress is pushing back.

Congress push back

A bipartisan group of dozens of lawmakers is attempting to block any unilateral action by the president. They’ve introduced a new War Powers Resolution aimed at requiring congressional approval before the US can enter the conflict.

Senator Tim Kaine, who is among the sponsors, said, "Americans don’t want another forever war."

Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Murphy, and Rand Paul are among the top names who have spoken out against the prospect of the US joining the war against Iran.

"The Constitution is very clear," Sanders said.

"It is Congress that determines whether we go to war, not the President. Trump must not take illegal military action against Iran."

Opposition is also coming from Trump’s own political base. Key figures in the MAGA-aligned America First movement — including Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — have warned against US involvement.

"Not going into another foreign war," Greene, a vocal Trump supporter, said.

"Foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction."