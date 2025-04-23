WORLD
At least nine killed, 30 wounded in drone strike on Ukraine bus: governor
Regional governor says the death toll feared to rise.
Ukrainian servicemen walk at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv. (File/Reuters) / Reuters
April 23, 2025

A Russian drone strike on a bus transporting workers in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk killed at least nine people and wounded dozens more, the governor said Wednesday.

"The enemy attack took nine lives" in the southeastern city of Marganets, Governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

"The number of wounded is constantly growing," he added, saying the figure currently stood at 30.

Ukrainian authorities also reported fires in several regions overnight after Russian attacks.

Strikes were also reported in the regions of Kiev, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odessa.

In Russia, one person was reported wounded by shelling in the Belgorod region.

The attacks came as envoys from the United States, Ukraine and European countries were due to hold a new round of talks in Britain on Wednesday aimed at ending the more than three-year conflict.

SOURCE:AFP
