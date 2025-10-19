Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu has secured the 2025 World Superbike Championship (WSBK), marking his third career world title and second consecutive triumph.

Razgatlioglu, known globally as “El Turco,” sealed the championship after finishing third in the season’s final main race in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Starting from 10th position with his ROKiT BMW Motorrad team, the 20-lap race saw him climb to the podium, enough to clinch the overall title with 616 points.

Italy’s Nicolo Bulega of Aruba Ducati won the final race, with teammate Alvaro Bautista finishing second. Bulega ended the season just behind Razgatlioglu in the standings with 603 points, while Bautista finished third overall with 337 points.

For Razgatlioglu, the 2025 victory adds to his previous world championship titles in 2021 and 2024.

The 28-year-old celebrated with a Turkish flag victory lap, a tyre-burning show, and a gold racing suit as fans waved Turkish flags from the stands.