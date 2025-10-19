TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu crowned 2025 World Superbike Champion
With his third world title, Razgatlioglu cements his legacy as Türkiye’s most successful motorcycle racer and one of the sport’s leading figures worldwide.
Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu crowned 2025 World Superbike Champion
Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu celebrates victory in the Tissot Superpole race at the 2025 World Superbike Championship in Portugal. / AA
October 19, 2025

Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu has secured the 2025 World Superbike Championship (WSBK), marking his third career world title and second consecutive triumph.

Razgatlioglu, known globally as “El Turco,” sealed the championship after finishing third in the season’s final main race in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Starting from 10th position with his ROKiT BMW Motorrad team, the 20-lap race saw him climb to the podium, enough to clinch the overall title with 616 points.

Italy’s Nicolo Bulega of Aruba Ducati won the final race, with teammate Alvaro Bautista finishing second. Bulega ended the season just behind Razgatlioglu in the standings with 603 points, while Bautista finished third overall with 337 points.

For Razgatlioglu, the 2025 victory adds to his previous world championship titles in 2021 and 2024.

The 28-year-old celebrated with a Turkish flag victory lap, a tyre-burning show, and a gold racing suit as fans waved Turkish flags from the stands.

RECOMMENDED

His mentor, former champion Kenan Sofuoglu, proudly watched from trackside.

Another Turkish rider, Bahattin Sofuoglu, finished the season 21st overall with 26 points, after placing 15th in the final race with Yamaha Motoxracing.

Following the historic win, Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak congratulated Razgatlioglu, saying: “Our national rider has once again made us proud by becoming world champion for the second year in a row and the third time in his career. I wish him continued success and more victories to come.”

Explore
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence