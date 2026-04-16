US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has asked the Justice Department to review two former officials who played central roles in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment inquiry.

A spokesperson for Gabbard's office confirmed that she drafted criminal referrals for a whistleblower and a former intelligence community watchdog but did not detail what specific crimes are alleged, according to CBS News.

It added that whether to pursue a criminal investigation following a referral is up to prosecutors at the Justice Department.

The move comes after Gabbard criticised former Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson’s handling of a 2019 whistleblower complaint.

She has also released a set of documents related to Atkinson.

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Foreign country investigation

The whistleblower, whose identity remains undisclosed, raised an “urgent concern” about Trump’s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.