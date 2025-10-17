WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli army gunfire wounds two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces conducted a raid late on Thursday in Kafr Aqab, north of East Jerusalem.
Israeli army demolishes a Palestinian house in occupied West Bank. / AA
October 17, 2025

Two Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli army gunfire late on Thursday during a raid in the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

A statement said teams “treated two people wounded by live bullets, one below the knee and another, a 17-year-old boy, in the foot, during an Israeli military raid in Kafr Aqab.”

Israeli police and army forces stormed the town, chased several youths, and fired live rounds and stun grenades, witnesses told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The army is said to have closed several roads during the raid and restricted the movement of residents and vehicles.

The incident came hours after Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, a Palestinian child was also killed by Israeli fire while playing football in the village of Ar-Rihiya, south of Hebron.

Local authorities say more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, around 10,000 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children, since the Gaza genocide started in October 2023.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
