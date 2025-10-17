Two Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli army gunfire late on Thursday during a raid in the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

A statement said teams “treated two people wounded by live bullets, one below the knee and another, a 17-year-old boy, in the foot, during an Israeli military raid in Kafr Aqab.”

Israeli police and army forces stormed the town, chased several youths, and fired live rounds and stun grenades, witnesses told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The army is said to have closed several roads during the raid and restricted the movement of residents and vehicles.

The incident came hours after Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.