Washington DC — On February 28, when the United States and Israel launched combined strikes on Iran, killing Tehran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and over 1,300 military personnel and civilians since then, Iran responded immediately.

It bombed Israel, US bases, and American allies in the Gulf, including civilian infrastructure, with missiles and drones. Furthermore, it ensured the disruption of energy traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, unsettling global energy markets.

With the war in its third week as of Monday, both sides have maintained their maximalists position.

President Donald Trump has made several statements rejecting immediate ceasefire negotiations. He has claimed that Iran is eager to pursue a ceasefire but insists that the US is not yet prepared to agree, citing inadequate terms.

Similarly, Iranian officials have denied requesting a ceasefire or negotiations, insisting on an end to US-Israeli war first, which contrasts with Trump's policy.

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called claims that Tehran may be seeking a negotiated end to the war "delusional," saying in a social media post early on Monday that his country was seeking neither "truce nor talks."

"Our Powerful Armed Forces will keep firing until POTUS realises that illegal war he's imposing on both Americans and Iranians is wrong and must never be repeated," he wrote on X.

According to Ali Vaez, Iran Project Director, International Crisis Group (ICG), "This war is increasingly one that nobody can decisively win, but almost everyone can lose from."

"An immediate ceasefire would be fragile, incomplete and politically unsatisfying, not least because it would leave the hardest questions on the table, from Iran’s nuclear future to the region’s security architecture. But it is still the wiser course," he said in a statement sent to TRT World.

Related TRT World - Trump believes Israel won't use nuclear weapons on Iran, presses allies to protect Hormuz

Declaring victory

According to ICG's latest report, the fighting has delivered the US, Israel and Iran their respective wins and losses and all could still claim to have registered sufficient success to bring it to an end, "provided they move quickly to do so before events spiral further."

"Washington's narrative — which could equally apply to Israel’s gains — would focus on how much damage combined US and Israeli firepower have done to Iran's nuclear, missile and drone capabilities," says the report.

Conversely, it says, continuing the conflict risks further economic disruption, including increased fuel costs and political challenges.

"The Islamic Republic, too, can script a victory narrative: it will have survived a formidable onslaught, demonstrated its resilience and shown that it can destabilise the world economy, conveying the message that pain would be widespread should war resume," reads the report.

"In contrast, each passing day of conflict means greater destruction, mounting fatalities and growing opprobrium from its neighbours, which are furious at being Tehran’s primary targets despite their earlier efforts to avert war and which may not be willing to play a de-escalatory role in the future."

Vaez argued that continuing a war in pursuit of a cleaner outcome "simply does not exist."