US President Donald Trump could win a Nobel Peace Prize next year if he works with China to end the war in Ukraine, according to Henry Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization (CCG).

In an interview with TRT World on the sidelines of the 9th TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday, Wang proposed a United Nations resolution creating a joint peacekeeping force to be deployed in Ukraine that would include not only Western nations but also emerging powers such as Türkiye, China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

“China, as the largest peacekeeping troop contributor among the UN’s P5 members, and India, as another major contributor, can both help. So can the other BRICS nations,” Wang said.

He suggested that Türkiye — which previously hosted Russia–Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul and helped broker the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative — could again play a pivotal role in mediating or even participating in a broader multinational peacekeeping mission.

“Türkiye has unique credibility with both Moscow and Kiev. It’s well-positioned to be part of any serious global effort to stop the conflict,” Wang said, adding: “These efforts could make peace possible.”

“If the US and China work together on this, Trump could even win a Nobel Peace Prize next year.”

Wang, a former Counselor to China’s State Council and an influential voice in Beijing’s policy circles, said the proposal represents a practical pathway for global cooperation at a time when the world is “clearly entering a multipolar era.”

He argued that combining Western and non-Western peacekeepers under a new UN mandate would symbolise “true global unity,” while reducing polarisation between blocs.

Building on his previous remarks from a 2024 interview with TRT World, when he suggested China could help Trump become a “peace president,” Wang said China remains engaged in efforts to promote global stability.

Wang said the recent Busan summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump, where both discussed the Ukraine conflict, was a positive sign. He added that the next step should be to translate dialogue into a joint peace initiative.

‘Türkiye has demonstrated enormous soft power’

Wang also praised Türkiye’s expanding diplomatic and economic influence, describing it as a vital player in an increasingly multipolar global order and as one of the few nations capable of maintaining trust with both the West and the Global South.

“Türkiye has demonstrated enormous soft power,” he said. “It is the only country that has managed to bring Russia and Ukraine to the same table. It also maintains a distinct and balanced stance on issues like Palestine and the Russia–Ukraine war — that gives it credibility as a mediator.”

Türkiye’s diplomatic posture — underscored by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s oft-repeated line “the world is bigger than five” — embodies the global shift towards multipolarity and a demand for fairer international representation.

“I was struck by the scale of Istanbul Airport — probably the largest in Europe,” Wang observed. “It reflects Türkiye’s growing confidence and capacity. From economic initiatives to its mediating role in conflicts, Türkiye is becoming more active internationally. This forum truly captures that sense of ‘global reset’,” he said, alluding to the forum’s theme this year.

He also cited China’s deepening economic engagement with Türkiye as a tangible reflection of this evolving order. “China is keen to invest more in Türkiye,” he said, pointing to Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD’s planned manufacturing plant in the country.