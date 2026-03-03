The widening conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran has led to sweeping airspace closures across the Gulf, disrupting global air traffic through some of the world’s busiest transit hubs.

Over the past two decades, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha have developed into central transfer points linking Europe and the Americas with Asia, Africa and Oceania. The current airspace restrictions are disrupting that role, triggering ripple effects across global long-haul air networks, while adding significant operational and insurance costs for airlines worldwide.

In the early hours of February 28, Israel and the US launched joint air strikes against targets in Iran. Tehran responded by targeting US military bases and logistical facilities in several Arab countries in the Middle East, triggering widespread airspace restrictions across the region.

Airspace closures, security alerts

Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Syria was largely closed as of Monday, according to Flightradar24, while parts of the UAE and Saudi Arabia remained only partially open.

Abu Dhabi Airports said in a now-deleted post on US social media company X that an incident at Zayed International Airport left one person dead and seven others injured.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency declared "high risk to civil aviation" across the region.

⁠Thousands of flights cancelled

The disruption has grounded thousands of flights. Aviation analytics firm Cirium said more than 2,000 flights to the Middle East were cancelled on March 1 alone, representing about half of the day’s scheduled operations. FlightAware data showed nearly 2,800 cancellations on Saturday and more than 3,400 flights scrapped across the region’s seven main airports on Sunday.

FlightGlobal described the shutdown of major Gulf hubs, including Dubai — the world’s busiest airport for international traffic — as the most acute aviation shock since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubai International Airport handled 92.3 million passengers in 2024. Emirates carried 43.6 million passengers in the 12 months prior to the conflict. Together with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, the three carriers typically handle around 90,000 transit passengers per day through their hubs, according to Cirium.