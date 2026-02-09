The Seattle Seahawks have coasted to Super Bowl glory, routing the New England Patriots 29-13 as Sam Darnold sealed his journey from flop quarterback to conqueror of the NFL's biggest prize.

Brushing off a reputation for wilting in big games, journeyman quarterback Darnold threw for a touchdown and some 200 yards on the grandest stage of all to give the Seahawks their second-ever Lombardi Trophy.

"It's unbelievable. Everything that has happened in my career, but to do it with this team, I wouldn't want it any other way," said Darnold on Sunday.

The victory was buoyed by a dominant defencive display, and kicker Jason Myers' five field goals - the most ever by one player in a Super Bowl.

But it was a night to forget for Darnold's counterpart Drake Maye, who was sacked six times and threw two interceptions, failing in his bid to become the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 23.

"I'd like to have the game back and go back to the beginning and redo it," said a crestfallen Maye.

Bad Bunny performed the half-time show, singing entirely in Spanish in a Super Bowl first.

One of the world's biggest artists, Bad Bunny has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump's controversial immigration crackdown.

His vibrant show, featuring cameos from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, largely avoided politics.

That did not stop US President Donald Trump - who did not attend - taking to social media to dub it an "affront" to the United States, claiming that no one could understand the performance.

'Evil Empire'

An initially cagey game featured no touchdowns for either side in the first three quarters, with the Patriots stifled and the Seahawks largely playing it safe, relying on their kicker, and Kenneth Walker.

Running back Walker managed 135 rushing yards across the night, and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

"We went through a lot of adversity this year, but we came together and stuck together and this is what we got," he said, after the game.

The contest sprang to life in the final quarter, with four touchdowns. Darnold's 16-yard pass found tight end AJ Barner in the deep right corner of the endzone.