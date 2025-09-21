An Israeli drone strike killed five people, including three children, in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on Sunday, Lebanon’s health ministry said. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said four of the killed, the three children as well as their father, held US citizenship.

Two others were wounded, including the mother in the family. Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut could not immediately be reached for comment.

Israel has frequently targeted what it calls Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon since a US-brokered truce between Lebanon and Israel took effect in November, following more than a year of conflict sparked by Israel’s war on Gaza.

Lebanon’s state news agency said the strike hit a motorbike and a vehicle, wounding two others. The Israeli military claimed it killed a Hezbollah member but offered no further details.

