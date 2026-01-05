Two people were wounded as the Israeli army launched a series of air strikes in Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024.
A Health Ministry statement said a drone strike hit a vehicle in the town of Briqueh in the Nabatieh district, wounding two people.
According to the state news agency NNA, the drone fired a guided missile at a van on a main road in Briqueh.
The Israeli army also launched air strikes targeting the southern towns of Kfarhata, Anan, Ain al-Tineh, and Manara in eastern Lebanon.
The attacks came shortly after the army issued an evacuation ultimatum for residents in the four towns, citing alleged Hezbollah and Hamas infrastructure.
NNA reported that an Israeli strike on Manara destroyed a house and caused heavy damage to surrounding buildings and vehicles, while artillery shelling targeted the Wadi Alma al-Shaab border area.
The outlet said two Israeli aircraft also flew at medium altitude over the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, particularly above Marjayoun, Khiam and nearby towns.
An Israeli drone also dropped bombs on a poultry farm near a home in the town of Khiam, destroying the facility without causing injuries, NNA said.
Endless violations
Monday's strikes were the latest Israeli violation of the ceasefire in Gaza.
Israel killed nearly 71,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. It also reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and displaced all of its population.
Israeli media reported that the Israeli military has completed preparations for a possible large-scale attack targeting Hezbollah positions if the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group's weapons.
Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.