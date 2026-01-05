Two people were wounded as the Israeli army launched a series of air strikes in Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024.

A Health Ministry statement said a drone strike hit a vehicle in the town of Briqueh in the Nabatieh district, wounding two people.

According to the state news agency NNA, the drone fired a guided missile at a van on a main road in Briqueh.

The Israeli army also launched air strikes targeting the southern towns of Kfarhata, Anan, Ain al-Tineh, and Manara in eastern Lebanon.

The attacks came shortly after the army issued an evacuation ultimatum for residents in the four towns, citing alleged Hezbollah and Hamas infrastructure.

NNA reported that an Israeli strike on Manara destroyed a house and caused heavy damage to surrounding buildings and vehicles, while artillery shelling targeted the Wadi Alma al-Shaab border area.

The outlet said two Israeli aircraft also flew at medium altitude over the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, particularly above Marjayoun, Khiam and nearby towns.