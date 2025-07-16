The United Nations' special rapporteur for besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank said that it's time for nations around the world to take concrete actions to stop the "genocide" in the blockaded enclave.

Francesca Albanese spoke to delegates from 30 countries meeting in Colombia's capital on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli genocide in Gaza and ways that nations can try to stop Israel's carnage.

"Each state must immediately review and suspend all ties with the State of Israel ... and ensure its private sector does the same," Albanese said. "The Israeli economy is structured to sustain the occupation that has now turned genocidal."

The governments of Spain, Ireland and China have also sent delegates to the meeting.

Israel has rejected genocide allegations against it as an antisemitic "blood libel."

The conference is co-chaired by the governments of South Africa and Colombia, which last year suspended coal exports to Israeli power plants, and includes the participation of members of The Hague Group, a coalition of eight nations that earlier this year pledged to cut military ties with Israel and to comply with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

For decades, South Africa's ruling African National Congress party has compared Israel's policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank with its own history of oppression under the harsh apartheid regime of white minority rule, which restricted most Blacks to "homelands" before ending in 1994.

'Not just about Palestine'

The gathering comes as the European Union weighs various measures against Israel that include a ban on imports from Israeli illegal settlements, an arms embargo and individual sanctions against Israeli officials, who are found to be blocking a peaceful solution to the war.