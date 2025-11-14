US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and 20 other lawmakers have introduced a resolution declaring that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and urging Washington to meet its legal obligations under the Genocide Convention.

In a statement on Friday, Tlaib’s office said the resolution “officially recognises that the Israeli government has committed the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza” and urges Washington to take action to “prevent and punish genocide,” including halting weapons transfers and supporting international accountability processes.

“The Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza has not ended, and it will not end until we act,” Tlaib said in the statement, accusing the US government of providing “a blank check for war crimes and ethnic cleansing.”

The measure is backed by Representatives Becca Balint, Andre Carson, Greg Casar, Maxine Dexter, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Jesus G. “Chuy” Garcia, Al Green, Pramila Jayapal, Hank Johnson, Ro Khanna, Summer Lee, Jim McGovern, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Delia Ramirez, Jan Schakowsky, Melanie Stansbury, Jill Tokuda, and Bonnie Watson Coleman.

It states that Israeli forces have carried out acts constituting genocide, citing mass civilian killings, forced starvation, “systematic destruction” of civil, water, and health infrastructure, and statements by senior Israeli officials that it says show genocidal intent, including former defence minister Yoav Gallant’s October 9, 2023 remark: “We are imposing a complete siege on Gaza. No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel.”