ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
US must not get dragged into 'another Netanyahu war', warns Bernie Sanders
US Senator Sanders has warned the Trump administration about the dangers of Benjamin Netanyahu’s unilateral attack on Iran and called for diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader conflict.
US must not get dragged into 'another Netanyahu war', warns Bernie Sanders
Sanders warned that the US should not be dragged into "another Netanyahu war." / AA
June 13, 2025

US Senator Bernie Sanders has warned that the United States must avoid being pulled into “another Netanyahu war” following Israel’s attack on Iran.

"These strikes also directly contravened the express wishes of the United States, which was seeking a diplomatic resolution to the long-standing tensions around Iran’s nuclear programme. Talks were planned for Sunday, but Netanyahu chose instead to launch an attack," Sanders said on Friday.

The US, along with the international community, should do "everything possible" to prevent an escalation of this conflict and bring the warring parties to the negotiating table, he added.

He also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “unilateral” strike on Iran as reckless and destabilising and warned that it could trigger a broader regional war.

"The world is more dangerous and unstable as a result of the extremist Netanyahu’s government's ongoing defiance of international law.

"First, he uses the starvation of children in Gaza as a tool of war, a barbaric violation of the Geneva Conventions. Now, his illegal unilateral attack on Iran risks a full-blown regional war," Sanders noted.

RECOMMENDED

Israel’s Iran attacks

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran early on Friday, targeting Tehran’s nuclear facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists, prompting Tehran to strike back.

The death toll from both sides continues to rise amid intensified bombardments.

Sanders criticised Netanyahu’s government as extremist, accusing it of defying international law and worsening the situation in the Middle East.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption