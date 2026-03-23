Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian man on Sunday as he returned to Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, marking the first arrest since Israel reopened the crossing, a Palestinian security source said.

The man had been returning to Gaza after a three-year absence when authorities took him into custody, the source told Anadolu.

Israel initially reopened the Palestinian side of Rafah on February 2 on a very limited basis, following its occupation of the crossing in May 2024.

After a nearly three-week closure triggered by the US-Israeli war on Iran, the crossing reopened again on March 19, under the same strict restrictions.

The source warned that the crossing could increasingly serve as a point for arresting Palestinians travelling in and out of Gaza.

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