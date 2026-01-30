The Syrian government and YPG reached a new agreement on Friday that includes a ceasefire and outlines a framework for the group’s gradual integration, Syrian state television reported.

The state media, citing government sources, said the agreement outlines a ceasefire between Syrian government forces and YPG elements, along with the phased integration of their military and administrative bodies.

As part of the deal, the sides agreed on “the withdrawal of military forces from contact lines and the deployment of security forces affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry into the city centres of Hasakah and Qamishli, with the aim of reinforcing stability.”

The agreement also stipulates “the launch of an integration process for security forces in the region, the formation of a military division incorporating three brigades affiliated with the YPG, and the establishment of a brigade linked to Ayn al Arab forces within a division subordinate to Aleppo province.”

In addition, the deal includes the merger of the so-called autonomous administration institutions in areas under YPG occupation with Syrian state institutions, while maintaining the employment status of civilian staff.

The parties further agreed on regulating the civil and educational rights of Syria’s Kurdish community and ensuring the return of displaced people to their home areas.

The agreement aims to preserve Syria’s territorial unity, enforce the rule of law and strengthen cooperation among relevant parties to achieve full integration in the region, as well as to unify efforts for the country’s reconstruction, according to the report.