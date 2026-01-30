The Syrian government and YPG reached a new agreement on Friday that includes a ceasefire and outlines a framework for the group’s gradual integration, Syrian state television reported.
The state media, citing government sources, said the agreement outlines a ceasefire between Syrian government forces and YPG elements, along with the phased integration of their military and administrative bodies.
As part of the deal, the sides agreed on “the withdrawal of military forces from contact lines and the deployment of security forces affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry into the city centres of Hasakah and Qamishli, with the aim of reinforcing stability.”
The agreement also stipulates “the launch of an integration process for security forces in the region, the formation of a military division incorporating three brigades affiliated with the YPG, and the establishment of a brigade linked to Ayn al Arab forces within a division subordinate to Aleppo province.”
In addition, the deal includes the merger of the so-called autonomous administration institutions in areas under YPG occupation with Syrian state institutions, while maintaining the employment status of civilian staff.
The parties further agreed on regulating the civil and educational rights of Syria’s Kurdish community and ensuring the return of displaced people to their home areas.
The agreement aims to preserve Syria’s territorial unity, enforce the rule of law and strengthen cooperation among relevant parties to achieve full integration in the region, as well as to unify efforts for the country’s reconstruction, according to the report.
Syrian army regains terror-held territories
The Syrian Army had launched an operation against the YPG on January 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River.
The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to most of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under government control.
A previous Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement reached on January 18 between Damascus and the YPG included provisions for the group’s complete withdrawal from the eastern provinces of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, the transfer of public institutions in Hasakah to state authority, the placement of all border crossings and energy resources under central government control, and the individual integration of YPG elements into security forces.
Clashes resumed on January 19 after the YPG refused to comply with the agreement. The Syrian government announced on January 20 that it had declared a ceasefire and granted the group four days to proceed with integration.