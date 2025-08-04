WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu plans complete Gaza occupation: Israeli media
US President Donald Trump has given Netanyahu a "green light" to proceed with an expanded assault, according to Israeli media.
Yedioth Ahronoth claimed that US President Donald Trump had given Netanyahu a “green light” to proceed with the expanded assault. / Reuters
August 4, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to fully occupy Gaza and expand the military offensive in the enclave.

“The die is cast — we are going for a full occupation of Gaza,” a senior official close to Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Monday evening.

“There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held. If the Israeli army chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign.”

Israeli Channel 12 said the decision signals a major shift in Israel’s Gaza strategy, with operations now expected in densely populated areas, including central refugee camps.

'Green light'

The public broadcaster KAN, citing ministers who recently spoke with Netanyahu, said the premier decided to broaden military operations in Gaza despite opposition from the security establishment.

Yedioth Ahronoth claimed that US President Donald Trump had given Netanyahu a “green light” to proceed with the expanded assault.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing nearly 61,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children.

The genocidal Israeli campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of starvation.

