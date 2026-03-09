US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that American forces have sunk all of Iran’s naval vessels and destroyed most of its missile launch platforms.

In remarks to Fox News, Trump said US operations had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities.

“We have sunk all Iranian ships and destroyed most missile launch platforms, with only 20 per cent remaining,” he said.

The US president also said he will decide to end the US-Israeli war on Iran mutually with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I think it’s mutual…a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account," Trump said when asked if Netanyahu would have a say in the decision during a short phone interview with the Times of Israel newspaper.

Trump declined to opine on the possibility that Israel could continue its attacks after the US stops its strikes, saying: "I don’t think it’s going to be necessary."

The White House had said on Friday that it expects the war to last four to six weeks, but that timeline has rapidly shifted over the past week, and Trump has repeatedly refused to put a specific timeline on his war.