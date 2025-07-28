At least 43 civilians were killed in an overnight attack in Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) northeastern Ituri province, in an assault attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The attackers stormed Komanda town in Irumu territory around midnight Saturday, targeting a group of worshippers gathered in a prayer hall near the town's general hospital. The victims reportedly included several catechumens from the Catholic church who were preparing for confirmation on Sunday.

"The attack started around midnight. They caught the people at prayer by surprise. Several displaced persons living nearby were also killed. Unlike previous times, there were no warning signs," survivor Mwila Kiloko told Anadolu Agency.

Witnesses said homes were set ablaze and personal belongings looted. A truck belonging to a merchant from Oicha was also torched.

The deadly assault struck the city centre — a location presumed to be secure due to the presence of security forces. The breach sparked renewed concern over protection for civilians.