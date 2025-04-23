US President Donald Trump has played up prospects of a "fair deal" on trade with China, but his top officials offered few details of how Washington might de-escalate its damaging tariff war with Beijing.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday his country would have a "fair deal with China," adding that "everything's active" when asked if Washington was talking to Beijing.

But how soon the tariffs can be lowered "depends on them," Trump said, referring to Beijing, even as he maintained that he gets along "very well" with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hopes they can reach an agreement.

Despite signals that Washington is looking towards a fair agreement, the state of discussions remains murky.

Asked if there is direct US contact with China on trade, Trump said: "Every day."

But earlier on Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that the two countries are "not yet" talking when it comes to lowering tariffs.

"I think both sides are waiting to speak to the other," he said at an event on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's spring meetings in Washington.

He added that there is no unilateral offer from Trump to slash duties on Chinese goods.

'An embargo'

Bessent said the staggeringly high tariffs both countries have imposed on each other's goods have to come down before negotiations can occur.

"I don't think either side believes that the current tariff levels are sustainable, so I would not be surprised if they went down in a mutual way," he added on the sidelines of an Institute of International Finance forum.

"This is the equivalent of an embargo, and a break between the two countries in trade does not suit anyone's interest," Bessent said, stressing that "de-escalation by both sides is possible."

But he had no timeframe on how soon bilateral talks could take place.