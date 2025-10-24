WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Historic session of Gaza Tribunal in Istanbul prepares to deliver final verdict
The four-day session at Istanbul University brings together global experts, activists, and journalists as the independent Gaza Tribunal prepares to deliver its final verdict on Israeli war crimes.
Historic session of Gaza Tribunal in Istanbul prepares to deliver final verdict
The tribunal convenes panels of international experts to assess evidence and testimonies related to the conflict. / AA
October 24, 2025

The final four-day session of the Gaza Tribunal, an independent international initiative examining war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, opened on Thursday at Istanbul University, bringing together academics, human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society representatives from around the world.

The tribunal, which convenes panels of international experts to assess evidence and testimonies related to the conflict, will run until October 26, when it is expected to deliver its final verdict.

Alongside the main hearings, the program features a series of side events — including exhibitions, film screenings, and public talks — held in the Honour Hall of Istanbul University’s Faculty of Literature.

A highlight of the program is an exhibition of photographs from the book Evidence, compiled by Anadolu Agency journalists documenting the devastation in Gaza. 

RelatedTRT World - ‘A call to action’: Gaza Tribunal opens historic session in Istanbul to confront genocide in Gaza

‘Visual proof of atrocities’

The accompanying documentary film, also titled Evidence, showcases the images and personal accounts of the reporters who captured them, presenting what organisers describe as visual proof of atrocities committed during Israel’s military operations.

RECOMMENDED

In addition to the exhibition, several public lectures are scheduled. 

Prof Ayhan Citil will address “The Responsibility of Thinkers After Gaza,” while Prof Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, will speak on “International Law and Conscience.”

The event space also includes book displays dedicated to Palestine and an interactive installation titled “Wall of Hope: Messages and Prayers for Gaza,” inviting visitors to leave handwritten notes of solidarity.

Organisers say the Gaza Tribunal aims to “mobilise global conscience” and “promote accountability” for actions in Gaza, where thousands of civilians have been killed and widespread destruction has been documented since the escalation of the conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan stresses urgent need to preserve Gaza truce in talks with Kuwaiti emir

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes