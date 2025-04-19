Ukraine will abide by an Easter ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, hours after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to pause all combat activity until 2100 GMT on Sunday.

"If Russia is now suddenly ready to truly engage in a format of full and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act accordingly mirroring Russia's actions," Zelenskyy said Saturday in a post on X, adding that he proposed "extending it beyond the Easter day of April 20."

The Ukrainian leader also accused Russia of having already broken its promises, saying "Russian assault operations continue on several frontline sectors, and Russian artillery fire has not subsided".

"For humanitarian reasons, the Russian side is declaring an Easter (Sunday) ceasefire today … I order a halt to all military operations for this period," Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said earlier.

The Russian president Vladimir Putin stressed his expectation that the opposing party would participate in this initiative, stating that the ceasefire’s success or failure would demonstrate Ukraine's readiness and capacity to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"Russian troops must be prepared to repel possible violations of the ceasefire and provocations by the opponent," he said.