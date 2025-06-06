EU officials spoke out in defence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the US announced sanctions against four of its judges.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Friday on X that the commission “fully supports” the court as well as its officials.

"It must be free to act without pressure,” she added.

European Council President Antonio Costa echoed her remarks, calling the court “a cornerstone of international justice.”

"The International Criminal Court does not stand against nations – it stands against impunity. We must protect its independence and integrity. The rule of law must prevail over the rule of power," he added on X.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also expressed support for the court, emphasising the importance of its independence and commitment to justice.

"The International Criminal Court upholds justice in the face of the most serious crimes. It must remain free from pressure and true to its principles," she said.

Meanwhile, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced on X that his country, in coordination with Slovenia, will urge the EU to invoke its blocking statute, a rarely used legal tool designed to shield EU entities from the extraterritorial reach of foreign laws.