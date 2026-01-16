India plans to make it much easier for foreign firms to invest in defence companies, two government sources with knowledge of the matter have said — a move that would align with efforts to boost domestic manufacturing after last year's conflict with Pakistan.

The cap on foreign direct investment in defence firms with existing licences under the so-called automatic route, where government approval is not required, is set to be raised to 74 percent from 49 percent, the sources said.

Presently, foreign investors can only own 74 percent of an Indian defence business under the automatic route when the companies are seeking new licenses.

The government is also in discussions about dropping a condition that stipulates foreign investment beyond 74 percent is only allowed if it "results in access to modern technology" — wording that has been criticised by experts as vague and ambiguous.

The planned easing of these rules, which has not been previously reported, is aimed at encouraging companies from defence partner nations to take majority stakes in Indian ventures, said the sources who were not authorised to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

The reforms could be enacted in the next couple of months, they added.

India's trade and defence ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

‘To attract foreign investment’