WORLD
2 min read
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Asked whether the "Board of Peace" could become a "private UN", the Italian prime minister says "no body can replace the United Nations".
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
(FILE) Italian PM Giorgia Meloni addresses the lower house of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, December 17 2025. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday that her country needs more time to decide on joining US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" on Gaza, citing constitutional issues.

Meloni told broadcaster Rai News that a "constitutional incompatibility" issue doesn't allow them to sign immediately during the signing ceremony.

She reiterated an "openness" to joining the board, however.

"It is not a smart choice, for Italy and for Europe, to exclude ourselves from a body that is, in any case, interesting," she said.

Meloni cited a "compatibility issue" between the board's statute and Article 11 of the Italian Constitution, "under which we can cede parts of our sovereignty only on conditions of equality among states" to international organisations aimed at ensuring peace and justice.

RelatedTRT World - Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
RECOMMENDED

She argued that this is not the case with the board.

Asked whether the "Board of Peace" could become a "private UN", she said that "no body can replace the United Nations".

"The Board of Peace was created within the framework of a UN resolution. There are other aspects that are problematic for us," Meloni added.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the "Board of Peace" alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a ceasefire agreement that was meant to halt Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023. Israel’s attacks on Gaza have continued despite the October ceasefire.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat