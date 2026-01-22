Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday that her country needs more time to decide on joining US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" on Gaza, citing constitutional issues.

Meloni told broadcaster Rai News that a "constitutional incompatibility" issue doesn't allow them to sign immediately during the signing ceremony.

She reiterated an "openness" to joining the board, however.

"It is not a smart choice, for Italy and for Europe, to exclude ourselves from a body that is, in any case, interesting," she said.

Meloni cited a "compatibility issue" between the board's statute and Article 11 of the Italian Constitution, "under which we can cede parts of our sovereignty only on conditions of equality among states" to international organisations aimed at ensuring peace and justice.